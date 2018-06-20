Red Shoe Day: One family's story of healing with Ronald McDonald House

You may have seen people with red shoes around San Diego on Thursday morning - and for a good reason. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets for the annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser, collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins received a special homecoming as it returned to San Diego Thursday.
The Wildlife Research Institute just finished its spring survey of golden and bald eagle chicks. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles shows us how many of the baby bald eagles are nesting right here in San Diego.
A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a bus in El Cajon, police said.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.
High pressure over Northern Mexico will warm temperatures through Friday. Coastal areas cooler due to weak onshore flow. Cooler weekend for the County due to a low pressure trough moving through the Great Basin.
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
Hollywood stars on Wednesday walked the red carpet in San Diego as Marines and their families at MCAS Miramar were treated to an exclusive screening of the season three premier of USA Network’s “Shooter.”