Zevely Zone: Best friends he met on the worst day of his life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's always one miraculous rescue that stands out in the career of a first-responder.

In 1992, the CBS show "Rescue 911" recreated the near-death experience of a man in El Cajon who was shot in the heart with a nail gun.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at McGregor's in Mission Valley with his life saving reunion.

