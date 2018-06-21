Pedestrian struck by bus in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a bus in El Cajon, police said.

The crash happened sometime before 5:45 a.m. at East Madison Avenue and Walter Way, just east of North Second Street, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"ECPD is investigating a serious injury traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian," the department tweeted.

"Eastbound traffic (on East Madison Avenue) from North Second Street will be diverted during the accident investigation," the police department said.

There was no immediate information regarding the victim, the severity of that person's injuries or how long the roadway was expected to be shut down.