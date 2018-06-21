Pedestrian struck by bus in El Cajon

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a bus in El Cajon, police said.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.
Thursday morning on your way to work, be on the lookout for volunteers with red shoes in hand. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto will be out there with AM 760's Mike Slater, accepting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
High pressure over Northern Mexico will warm temperatures through Friday. Coastal areas cooler due to weak onshore flow. Cooler weekend for the County due to a low pressure trough moving through the Great Basin.
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
Hollywood stars on Wednesday walked the red carpet in San Diego as Marines and their families at MCAS Miramar were treated to an exclusive screening of the season three premier of USA Network’s “Shooter.”
A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail.
The Wildlife Research Institute just finished its spring survey of golden and bald eagle chicks. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles shows us how many of the baby bald eagles are nesting right here in San Diego.
The Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club is closing shop and nearby homeowners are worried about the impact will have on their neighborhood.