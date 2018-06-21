Red Shoe Day 2018: Thousands raised in support of San Diego's Ronald McDonald House

Red Shoe Day for 2018 is in the history books. This year, more than 1,700 volunteers carried big red shoes across San Diego intersections in support San Diego's Ronald McDonald House. At certain locations, they were joined by News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto and Ashley Jacbos, AM 760’s Mike Slater and KFM-BFM's Mikey.

The live drive event took place Thursday, June 21 and from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and has raised more than $225,000. If you missed the live drive, here are the sights and sounds of the event and you can still donate here to help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.

Clown lessons 101: learning to walk from the one and only Ronald McDonald pic.twitter.com/unVGW5zzLf — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) June 21, 2018

