Slightly Stoopid returns to San Diego at BeerX Extravaganza

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One of San Diego’s best homegrown bands will be back on stage this Saturday, June 23.

Slightly Stoopid will headline the BeerX event at Waterfront Park. The event will include a craft beer festival with over 150 beers and some great local eats!

Get your tickets for the event here.

Slightly Stoopid will be playing some songs off of their new album “Everyday Life, Everyday People” which hits stores July 13th.

The band says the sounds on their new album were inspired by their hometown, Ocean Beach.

The guys kicked off their School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour in May and will hit over 40 cities this summer.

Lead singer, Miles Doughty, joined Morning Extra to talk about growing up in San Diego and what fans can expect at this year’s tour. Miles also sat down and played “One More Night” off of their new album.