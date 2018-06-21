Mother and toddler son seriously injured in dog attack in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said.



The 29-year-old mother was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller in the 6900 block of Waite Drive in La Mesa with her 8-year-old daughter walking alongside them when the pair of Rottweilers escaped from their nearby backyard kennel about 8:15 a.m., according to police.



After jumping over a fence, the animals ran across the street and rushed the boy.



"The mother attempted to pull the stroller and her child away from the attacking dogs," Lt. Brian Stoney said. "At this point one of the dogs jumped up on her, knocking her to the ground and began to bite her, while the other dog continued to attack her (younger) child."



Alerted by the commotion, several neighbors came out of their homes and tried to help the victims, Stoney said. Among them were the owners of the animals, who eventually managed to pull the Rottweilers away from the family.



Medics took the woman and boy to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



"The mother received several puncture (and) bite wounds on her arm," the lieutenant said. "The (toddler) received several bite wounds to his head, face and arm. The injury to (his) arm will require surgery."



The girl was not hurt, according to police.



City animal-control officers were called in to impound the dogs, which were taken to an El Cajon shelter for quarantine pending completion of tests for rabies and other diseases.



It was not immediately clear if the canines would be euthanized or possibly made available to be returned to their owners or adopted out to someone else.