World’s largest swimming lesson held in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Summer is officially here and that will bring many trips to the beach and to the pool. Lifeguards want to remind people to be safe.

They did that Thursday afternoon with the world’s largest swimming lesson in Clairemont. Organizers say they are expecting 95-120 people.

The goal of this national event is to help prevent drowning accidents.

The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department will make 13 local pools available for free swim lessons Thursday from noon until 3. Nationally, more than 45,000 kids are expected to participate.

Thursday was the 9th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Lifeguards say the event has done wonders about spreading the word that swimming lessons save lives.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old.