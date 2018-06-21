Celebrate National Selfie Day

Happy National Selfie Day! If there's ever a day to take a ridiculous amount of selfies in pursuit of the perfect shot, today is that day!
In 2014, BBC officially declared a Selfie Day, which amusingly heralded a sudden decline in selfies. Interestingly, there was a similar drop after the Oxford English Dictionary added ‘selfie’ to its pages.
Selfies have probably existed as long as hand-held cameras have been a thing and in our defense, doesn’t seem to be strictly human in nature. Given access to a camera and a little time to figure it out, monkeys will start snapping selfies like no one’s business.
For once you don’t have to be embarrassed to take a selfie to post on your profiles, you’ve got one clear excuse and an absolute pass on it for the day. It’s Selfie Day!
Thursday is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, and it is also a day when the Alzheimer's Association honors those with dementia and their caregivers, who have the longest day, every day.
Red Shoe Day for 2018 is in the history books. This year, more than 1,700 volunteers carried big red shoes across San Diego intersections in support San Diego's Ronald McDonald House.
The California Public Utilities Commission rejected a $639 million proposed San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas natural gas pipeline that would have run from Rainbow to Miramar.
Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said. The mother was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller on Waite Drive in La Mesa with her 8-year-old daughter walking alongside them when the pair of Rottweilers escaped from their nearby backyard kennel.
On the first day of summer, the San Diego County Water Authority unveiled a new outreach program that highlights the value of safe and reliable water supplies for the region.
You may have seen people with red shoes around San Diego on Thursday morning - and for a good reason. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets for the annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser, collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins received a special homecoming as it returned to San Diego Thursday.