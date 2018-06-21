Celebrate National Selfie Day

Happy National Selfie Day! If there's ever a day to take a ridiculous amount of selfies in pursuit of the perfect shot, today is that day!

In 2014, BBC officially declared a Selfie Day, which amusingly heralded a sudden decline in selfies. Interestingly, there was a similar drop after the Oxford English Dictionary added ‘selfie’ to its pages.

Selfies have probably existed as long as hand-held cameras have been a thing and in our defense, doesn’t seem to be strictly human in nature. Given access to a camera and a little time to figure it out, monkeys will start snapping selfies like no one’s business.

Speaking of animals, we loved the selfie props and fun frames our friends from Michael’s Santee location! Get your glitter on or send your kiddos to Michaels’ Camp Creativity open now through July 27th Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 10am to 12pm Find out more at: http://www.michaels.com/camp-creativity

Check out these fun photos with Jamie’s dog taken with a little help from the Woofie from www.modelcitizenpet.com

Make it Pop! We were selfie-ready with big hair, big lashes & big color:

HSI Professional hair curler from www.hsiprofessional.com

Be RAD Cosmetics eye lashes from www.beradcosmetics.com

Lavish Leathers earring from lavishleathers.com

If you don’t want to lose your cell phone and miss out on a great selfie opportunity check out: www.cubetracker.com

For once you don’t have to be embarrassed to take a selfie to post on your profiles, you’ve got one clear excuse and an absolute pass on it for the day. It’s Selfie Day!