'The Longest Day' raises Alzheimer's awareness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday is the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, and it is also a day when the Alzheimer's Association honors those with dementia and their caregivers, who have the longest day, every day.

At the end of this month, a popular restaurant based in San Diego will hold a fundraiser for The Longest Day.

Katie Croskrey, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association, San Diego/Imperial chapter and Dwight Colton, VP of Operations for The Fish Market stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the event.

