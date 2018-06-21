Prison Pigeon: Injured pigeon saved by the bird men of Donovan P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prison Pigeon: Injured pigeon saved by the bird men of Donovan Prison

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An injured pigeon received some TLC from an unlikely source – inmates at Donovan Correctional Facility.

The bird was dropped off at Project Wildlife with a note that described how it was nursed back to health. The letter read in part: “We are hopeful that you will be able to get this bird to a sanctuary where qualified personnel may be able to help him.”

According to the letter, prisoners found the bird badly injured when he was four months old. He was bloody, could not fly and his right leg was broken. Prisoners cleaned him up and nursed him back to health. From their jail cells, they made a little splint to try and straighten his leg out.

After a couple of months, the pigeon could walk again. The anonymous inmates did not think the prison yard was a safe place for their new feathered friend. They thought someone would kick him or hawks would make a quick meal of him.

One of the pigeon's wing is still recovering. He was named Donovan. 

Donovan is expected to be up for adoption on Friday at the Humane Society. 

