Kitten Rescue: San Diego man saves little treasure thrown in the trash

Come into Battle Axe and you are sure to learn a thing or two. The "axperts" will teach you two-handed throws and a little humility.
A local trash collector found a tiny treasure – and a friend for life - on the job recently. Michael Cabrera was finishing up his shift one night when he found a kitten trapped in his truck.
San Diego Border Patrol agents, who are enforcing the Justice Department’s ‘zero tolerance policy,’ have become targets of abuse over social media as the immigration debate continues.
Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said. The mother was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller on Waite Drive in La Mesa with her 8-year-old daughter walking alongside them when the pair of Rottweilers escaped from their nearby backyard kennel.
People across the world in 800 cities are celebrating Make Music Day on Thursday. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Carlsbad pulling some strings at the Museum of Making Music.
You may have seen people with red shoes around San Diego on Thursday morning - and for a good reason. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets for the annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser, collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
An injured pigeon received some TLC from an unlikely source – inmates at Donovan Correctional Facility.
The U.S. government wrestled with the ramifications Thursday of President Donald Trump's move to stop separating families at the border, with no clear plan to reunite the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and Congress again failing to take action on immigration reform.
The summer solstice, the first official day of summer, has arrived — which means it’s also the start of summer swimming pool season. So, it’s time to make sure if you have a pool that you’re doing everything you can to keep it safe and clean.
Summer is officially here and that will bring many trips to the beach and to the pool. Lifeguards want to remind people to be safe.