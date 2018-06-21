Kitten Rescue: San Diego man saves little treasure thrown in the trash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local trash collector found a tiny treasure – and a friend for life - on the job recently. Michael Cabrera was finishing up his shift one night when he found a kitten trapped in his truck.

Michael had just finished the early morning shift and was making the rounds, putting the finishing touches on his truck before he going home when he spotted something he's never experienced before.

"When I found him I actually thought he was a skunk," said Cabrera.

But the black and white thing inside the grate of the truck's compactor blade wasn't a skunk or newspaper even.

It was a kitten so young his umbilical cord was still attached, and he was in rough shape. So, Michael pounced at the opportunity to save him.

"He has a chance at life so I took him over there and I hoped that he would be okay," said Michael.

The story could have ended there, but the kitten had more lives left and more lives to touch.

"I assumed that he didn't make it, until the foster people came by and dropped off a picture of how big he was, so, I said 'I have to have him back,'" said Michael.

After weeks of care the kitten named William was ready to be adopted. So, Michael stepped up just like before and even kept the fitting name.

"First letter being [for] 'waste' and last letter being [for] 'management' for 'waste management,' so they named him William," said Michael.

The duo seems meant to be.

"The kids are all gone and it's just me and my wife and he actually brings some more spark in our house by running around and just things that he does remind me of a little kid," said Michael.