Operation Chill: Police give reward to kids for good behavior

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) – The summer heat is on the way and Escondido police are once again launching “Operation Chill.”

Escondido police will be on the lookout for kids who are being kind and performing good deeds. Police said kids get excited about “Operation Chill,” and it’s a “ticket” moms and dads do not mind if their kid receives for doing a good deed, being patient and/or having good manners.

Those who get slapped with "ticket" get a 7Eleven Slurpee coupon.

“It’s nice to have a positive encounter with them at a young age,” said Officer Kristina Adame, Escondido Police Department. Officer Adame said “Operation Chill” is popular in the community and helps police build better relationships with the youth.

For 23 summers, 7Eleven has teamed up with more than 1,000 law enforcement communities across the county to issue Slurpee tickets.

If slapped with a Slurpee ticket, all a kid has to do is redeem it at 7Eleven.

7Eleven said it has issued 1.4 million Slurpee coupons. Escondido police said it plans to issue at least 1,000 Slurpee tickets over the summer for good deeds.

Find out if your local law enforcement departments are involved in “Operation Chill” here.