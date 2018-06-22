Search underway for suspect after fatal shooting in Lemon Grove - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search underway for suspect after fatal shooting in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A man was found dead on a street in Lemon Grove Thursday night.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies received a call about 9 p.m. of a man down in the 7600 block of Lemon Avenue, said Lt. Ricardo Lopez of the Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, and he was declared dead at the scene, Lopez said.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

It's unclear how the man died.

A description of a suspect or suspects involved in the death was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information become available. 

