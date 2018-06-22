Suspected fuel spill causes closure of Silver Strand State Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Silver Strand State Beach has been closed because of a suspected fuel spill.



County health officials closed the beach Thursday night due to what they said was a diesel fuel spill "of unknown volume and origin."



Odors and an oil sheen were discovered by Environmental Health staff and U.S. Coast Guard personnel that were "consistent with a diesel fuel spill" that may impact Silver Strand State Beach.



Signs warning of contaminated water are to remain in place at the beach until the area is deemed safe for recreational use, according to authorities.



Updates on beach conditions can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.