Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Otay Mesa detention facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled Friday to tour the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility, where she will visit migrant mothers who were separated from their children.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday intended to end family separation at the border, but it doesn't include any recourse for the several thousand families who were already affected by the policy over the last several months.



Harris, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, called for immediate reunification of separated families.



"This morning thousands of children woke up without their parents, not knowing where they were, not knowing when they would see them again. The executive order yesterday doesn't change that," Harris tweeted Thursday.



After the tour, Harris and the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties will hold a rally outside the detention facility. The event kicks off a weekend of regional demonstrations.



Harris, a member of the Judiciary Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has also called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who in recent weeks has become the face of Trump administration immigrant detention policies.



"Under her watch, our government has committed human rights abuses by breaking up families along the southern border. And she has failed to be accountable to and transparent with the American people," Harris tweeted.