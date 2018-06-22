Rising temps roust rattlesnakes across San Diego

NEWS 8 (CNC) - As the weather heats up, County Animal Services says you may see more rattlesnakes out and about. The department has already received 656 rattlesnake calls since the beginning of the year, 100 more than last year at this time. Some 30 calls came in since last Wednesday.

“Due to our very temperate climate, rattlesnakes can be found year round in our County, in communities ranging from the coast to the deserts,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “But snake sightings may spike during hot spells.”

If you see a rattlesnake on your property, County Animal Services recommends keeping an eye on it from a safe distance and giving them a call. Animal control officers will impound the snake and remove it to an area where it doesn’t pose a risk to the public.

If you live in the County’s unincorporated areas or the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee or Solana Beach, call Animal Services at (619) 236-2341 for help removing rattlesnakes from your residence. Otherwise, call the animal control agency for your city.

Find out how to avoid rattlesnake encounters and what to do if you are bitten in these tips we put together several years ago. You can also visit County Animal Services website for more rattlesnake information.