Yoga Festival at Waterfront Park

You, your family and friends are warmly invited to one of San Diego's largest yoga festivals in celebration of the United Nations International Day of Yoga! Join 1000+ Yogi's at Downtown's beautiful Waterfront Park for a FREE celebration of Yoga on Sunday, June 24th from 8am to 3pm.

You'll find your zen with two large, accessible community classes, peruse the Yoga Marketplace with over 80 vendors, including a wellness village that features Reiki, free consultations & more. There will be 22 breakout sessions with something for for yogis of all levels including Yoga 101, mindfulness and meditation, hips and low back, headstands, and yoga philosophy, just to name a few.

After you work up an appetite, feed your down dog at the food court food court boasting delicious, gourmet food with vegan, vegetarian & meat options while enjoying live music from local bands including Sister Speak.

Yoga is a family-friendly activity – it bridges the generation gap and all the members of the family, no matter their age, can do yoga together and create a great feeling of family oneness!

Namaste!