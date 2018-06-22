Gas leak briefly prompts evacuations at SDSU

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris toured the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility Friday and visited migrant mothers who were separated from their children.
Three buildings on the campus of San Diego State University were briefly evacuated Friday due to a gas leak.
Join 1000+ Yogi's at Downtown's beautiful Waterfront Park for a FREE celebration of Yoga on Sunday, June 24th from 8am to 3pm.
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a San Diego man who beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with another couple, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash.
As the weather heats up, County Animal Services says you may see more rattlesnakes out and about. The department has already received 656 rattlesnake calls since the beginning of the year, 100 more than last year at this time. Some 30 calls came in since last Wednesday.
A bleeding, gravely injured man banged on the door of a Lemon Grove home in an apparent last-gasp plea for help, and his death a short time later prompted sheriff's deputies to launch a homicide investigation, authorities said Friday.
High pressure over Northern Mexico will warm temperatures Friday. Coastal areas cooler due to weak onshore flow. Excessive heat warning in effect for San Diego County deserts through Friday evening.
Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said.