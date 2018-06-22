The Question: Half-Empty or Half-Full?

(SAN DIEGO) - Is the glass half-empty or half-full? You may recognize the age-old question and it's the basis for author Dan Shuck's book, 'A Glass Half Empty? ...or Half Full?: A Children's Book for Grown-Ups'.

The question of pessimism vs. optimism is often misunderstood, or worse yet, misinterpreted. But by taking a childlike and playful approach, we can explore one of humankind's most ancient riddles and learn some of the deeper lessons that The Question can teach each of us.

My book is really about mental health -- for everyone. It was a gift for, and then a dedication to, the love of my life, Jill. Jill was a successful Hollywood movie producer, a loving mother and partner, but she battled with life-long Bipolar Disorder. Her manic episodes became more and more difficult for her to manage and eventually led to her death. As much as the disorder itself plagued her, the social shame of the disorder haunted her daily. We need to end the stigmas about mental health and suicide related to mental health. The book itself is about 'personal mental health' and can be useful to anyone who needs a little perspective. Designed to be simple, fun and not intimidating. We all need to keep learning about ourselves.

Donations from the proceeds of this book will be made to a Glass Half Question fundraising campaign for the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.