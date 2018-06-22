'Incredicoaster' ride opens in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Disney California Adventure is celebrating the all-new Pixar Pier!

The re-imagined area of the park is bringing your favorite Pixar characters to life.

From classics like Toy Story to the supers from Incredibles 2, you’ll find them all in new entertainment acts, character interactions, food and rides!

The 'Incredicoaster' tells the story of Jack-Jack discovering his powers on an adventure filled with twists and turns.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek before it opens.

Facebook Video: Get your sneak peek at the brand new #PixarPier before it opens tomorrow!