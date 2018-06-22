'Incredicoaster' ride opens in Pixar Pier at Disney California A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Incredicoaster' ride opens in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Disney California Adventure is celebrating the all-new Pixar Pier! 

The re-imagined area of the park is bringing your favorite Pixar characters to life. 

From classics like Toy Story to the supers from Incredibles 2, you’ll find them all in new entertainment acts, character interactions, food and rides! 

The 'Incredicoaster' tells the story of Jack-Jack discovering his powers on an adventure filled with twists and turns. 

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek before it opens. 

For more information, visit their website.

