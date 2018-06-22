Trump mistakes San Diego mayor for Oakland mayor

On Friday, President Trump mistakenly mentioned the mayor of San Diego when talking about immigrants being tipped off about immigration raids.
A judge denied a motion to dismiss charges against a Rancho Bernardo man accused of drinking himself to sleep and passing out with a lit cigarette, causing a fire in his condominium that killed his two children.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris Friday toured the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility, where she visited migrant mothers who were separated from their children in what the California Democrat called "a crime against humanity being committed by the U.S. government."
On the first day of summer, the San Diego County Water Authority unveiled a new outreach program that highlights the value of safe and reliable water supplies for the region.
The San Diego Humane Society today urged residents to volunteer their homes as foster spaces for the influx of animals typically lost after Fourth of July.
As the weather heats up, County Animal Services says you may see more rattlesnakes out and about. The department received more than 600 rattlesnake calls in 2017.
A man who beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with another man in his downtown San Diego apartment, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash,was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Author Dan Shuck speaks about the inspiration behind his book and how we can all benefit from a little child-like introspection.
Two dogs attacked a woman and her toddler son on an East County roadside Thursday, leaving them seriously injured, authorities said.