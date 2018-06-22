Trump mistakes San Diego mayor for Oakland mayor

President Donald Trump stands alongside family members affected by crime committed by undocumented immigrants, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Friday, President Trump mistakenly mentioned the mayor of San Diego when talking about immigrants being tipped off about immigration raids.

The mistake happened while he was addressing families who have lost members to crimes committed by people in the country illegally.

He said, “Where is the condemnation of the Democrats’ sanctuary cities that release violent criminals into our communities, and then protect them like the mayor of San Diego when she warned everybody that ICE is coming and they scattered.”

It was Oakland’s Democratic Mayor Libby Schaff who earlier this year warned the city’s immigrant population about upcoming ICE raids.

San Diego’s mayor is Kevin Faulconer. He is a Republican. Mayor Faulconer had no comment Friday when asked for his reaction.

No word yet from the White House on the mixup.