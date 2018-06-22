Ted Williams Treasure: Time capsule hits home run at Hoover High

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hoover High School took a trip into the past by opening a time capsule from 1978. The capsule was dug up in a construction project several years before it was meant to be unearthed.

The time capsule included yearbooks, pictures of old buildings, letters from students, presidents, and famous dignitaries and classmates.

During summer demolition of old 1977 buildings, crews struck gold in a granite sign. The time capsule was hidden under a cornerstone.

“It was a shock. It was a surprise. We did not know that it was there,” said Jason Babineau, Hoover High School principal.

Inside the time capsule was a signed baseball by legendary alumnus, Ted Williams – class of 1937. A letter in the capsule reads: “Ted Williams is saying he wishes he would have taken his education more seriously.”

In another letter, President Gerald Ford wrote he wanted students to be leaders of the greatest nation on Earth.

The time capsule also had cufflinks from former San Diego mayor and California governor, Pete Wilson. In his note, Wilson wrote, “One last hope, that I may be with you when the time capsule is opened.”

The class of 1977, buried the time capsule and hoped it would be opened in 50 years for the class of 2027. “This time capsule was buried when the building that we are demolishing was being constructed. So, within this time capsule, there are pictures of the original building at Hoover High School being demolished,” said Babineau.

A new auditorium, an administration building and new theater are expected to open in the fall of 2020. The new buildings are expected to be a modern version of the original Hoover High building of 1929.

The school is planning on creating a new time capsule.