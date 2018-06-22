Carlo and Phoebe on Take Your Dog to Work Day!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Friday, more pups across the country will join their masters at the office, gym and other businesses for the 20th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.
News 8's Carlo did not hesitate to show one of his four-legged family members the ropes.
Phoebe was all business and just might have a career in journalism - she just needs to work on her resume.
Pet Sitters International started the day in 1999 as a way to promote pet adoptions and has seen it grow in popularity, event spokeswoman Beth Stultz said.
Data shows 9 percent of employers allow pets at work in 2018, up from 4 percent in 2014.
It’s #TakeYourDogToWorkDay and @CarloNews8 brought Phoebe!! She will be making a special appearance on the CBS News 8 at 5 p.m.— CBS News 8 (@CBS8) June 22, 2018
In fact, she’ll be on set during the entire newscast! Tune in! pic.twitter.com/XgtP26dVGX
Being pet friendly also gives employees flexibility, said Alison Sullivan, spokeswoman for Glassdoor in Mill Valley, California, named one of America's most pet-friendly businesses.
Allowing dogs in the workplace isn't only good for employees. It can be good for business.
Introducing... Phoebe the news anchor! ???? @BarbaraLeeNews8 - get ready for a new coanchor! @CarloNews8’s pup felt right at home taking over his chair ??#TakeYourDogToWorkDay #TakeYourDogToWork @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @HWAC #News8 #doglovers #rescuedog pic.twitter.com/vnIXZtEgOu— Marcella Lee (@MarcellaNews8) June 23, 2018
Faith leaders and concerned San Diegans are gathering Friday night in San Ysidro for a major show of support for migrant families at the border.
A man suspected of threatening deadly violence while robbing three San Diego-area banks over the last two weeks was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a slate of federal charges.
On Friday, more pups across the country will join their masters at the office, gym and other businesses for the 20th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.
There is controversy over a TIME Magazine cover showing a crying toddler superimposed next an image of President Trump.
Hoover High School took a trip into the past by opening a time capsule from 1978. The capsule was dug up in a construction project several years before it was meant to be unearthed.
On Friday, President Trump mistakenly mentioned the mayor of San Diego when talking about immigrants being tipped off about immigration raids.
A judge denied a motion to dismiss charges against a Rancho Bernardo man accused of drinking himself to sleep and passing out with a lit cigarette, causing a fire in his condominium that killed his two children.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris Friday toured the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility, where she visited migrant mothers who were separated from their children in what the California Democrat called "a crime against humanity being committed by the U.S. government."
On the first day of summer, the San Diego County Water Authority unveiled a new outreach program that highlights the value of safe and reliable water supplies for the region.