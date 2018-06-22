Carlo and Phoebe on Take Your Dog to Work Day!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Friday, more pups across the country will join their masters at the office, gym and other businesses for the 20th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.

News 8's Carlo did not hesitate to show one of his four-legged family members the ropes.

Phoebe was all business and just might have a career in journalism - she just needs to work on her resume.

Pet Sitters International started the day in 1999 as a way to promote pet adoptions and has seen it grow in popularity, event spokeswoman Beth Stultz said.

Data shows 9 percent of employers allow pets at work in 2018, up from 4 percent in 2014.

It’s #TakeYourDogToWorkDay and @CarloNews8 brought Phoebe!! She will be making a special appearance on the CBS News 8 at 5 p.m.

In fact, she’ll be on set during the entire newscast! Tune in! pic.twitter.com/XgtP26dVGX — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) June 22, 2018

Being pet friendly also gives employees flexibility, said Alison Sullivan, spokeswoman for Glassdoor in Mill Valley, California, named one of America's most pet-friendly businesses.

Allowing dogs in the workplace isn't only good for employees. It can be good for business.