Blind Community Center: Honoring volunteer who always lights the way

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – What better way to spend your life than live to be 100 years helping others.
In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Blind Community Center in Balboa Park for a special birthday. For the past 45 years, people at the Blind Community Center have been calling one name, Mary Lou.
When Mary Lou’s husband became blind, she brought him to the center and never left. Sometime between 1974 and now, Mary Lou went from a volunteer to family. Mary Lou’s son, Fred, said his mom raised all five of her brothers, then brought that big heart of hers to the Blind Community Center.
The center generates money by selling arts and crafts and their top seller is called the Mary Lou.
Mary Lou will celebrate her 100th birthday eating her favorite meal – fried chicken and cake.
