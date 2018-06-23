Separated Families: Thousands of migrants could be housed at Camp Pendleton

The San Diego Humane Society today urged residents to volunteer their homes as foster spaces for the influx of animals typically lost after Fourth of July.
A man was critically injured Friday night when he chased a ball into the street and was hit by a car.
Clayton Richard pitched three-hit ball over six innings for his fourth consecutive win and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Friday night.
A powerful show of support for migrants being held in detention facilities has hundreds of interfaith leaders gathered Friday night for a vigil and demonstration at the border.
As the number of migrants in custody continues to grow, the Navy is making plans to house thousands of them in temporary shelters at military bases.
A man suspected of threatening deadly violence while robbing three San Diego-area banks over the last two weeks was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a slate of federal charges.
On Friday, more pups across the country will join their masters at the office, gym and other businesses for the 20th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.
There is controversy over a TIME Magazine cover showing a crying toddler superimposed next an image of President Trump.
Hoover High School took a trip into the past by opening a time capsule from 1978. The capsule was dug up in a construction project several years before it was meant to be unearthed.