Separated Families: Thousands of migrants could be housed at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As the number of migrants in custody continues to grow, the Navy is making plans to house thousands of them in temporary shelters at military bases.

One of the facilities that is reportedly being considered is Camp Pendleton.

The U.S. Navy is expected to make, what they are describing as “temporary and austere,” tent cities to house 25,000 to 47,000 people.

Immigrant advocate Pedro Rios learned of the potential plans from a newly released report by TIME Magazine. In it, the magazine said it obtained a copy of an internal memo drafted for the Navy Sectary’s approval.

The memo lists six potential sites for the temporary tent cities. Three of them would be in Alabama, one in Arizona and two in California – including the one at Camp Pendleton. If built, the memo states Camp Pendleton would be able to house up to 47,000 detainees.

“I thought it was devastating that the government would be detaining so many people in austere temporary situation. It's just not the way we should be going,” said Rios.

Senator Ted Cruz on Friday reinforced his stance on immigration saying, "There's a right way and I long way to come to America. The right way to come is through legal immigration, through waiting in line, through following the rules.”

News 8 reached out to the Department of Defense about the possible tent cities. In a statement it said: “It is conducting prudent planning and is looking nationwide at DOD installations should DHS ask for assistance in housing adult illegal immigrants.”

As of Friday, there had been no request from the Department of Homeland Security asking the Department of Defense for support to house undocumented immigrants.