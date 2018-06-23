Man critically injured after chasing ball into street traffic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was critically injured Friday night when he chased a ball into the street and was hit by a car.

Police received a call around 7 p.m. of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1900 block of Morena Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The 26-year-old man was bouncing a basketball on the sidewalk when it bounced into the street and he chased after it, Heims said.

A man driving a Ford Escape northbound on Morena Boulevard hit the pedestrian, he said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Heims. Police are investigating the accident.