Soccer fans block National City street after Mexico victory

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A stretch of road in National City was shut down briefly after a large crowd took to the streets to celebrate the Mexico national soccer team's 2-1 victory over South Korea today in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Highland Avenue was blocked between Plaza Boulevard and 16th Street, and MTS bus service was temporarily rerouted to D Avenue, police said around 11:20 a.m.

The road had been re-opened by 12:10 p.m.

Mexico is now poised to advance to the round of 16, and next will play Sweden on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Mexico has reached the knockout round each of the last six World Cups, then lost in the round of 16 each time. Mexico is 15th in the rankings

compiled by FIFA. South Korea was ranked 57th.

South Korea will conclude group play Wednesday with a game against Germany at 7 a.m. Pacific time.