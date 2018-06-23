One person hospitalized after rollover crash on SR-78 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person hospitalized after rollover crash on SR-78

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A crash on an Oceanside freeway Saturday morning left two cars on their roofs and sent one person to a hospital, a fire official
said.

The accident happened about 11:15 a.m. on westbound state Route 78 near College Boulevard.

Two vehicles, a van and a Mini Cooper, were involved in a crash and overturned, blocking two lanes of Route 78, according to the California Highway
Patrol.

One driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila.

The other driver was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention, DeAvila said.

