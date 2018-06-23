San Diego County gas prices drop for 16th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.697.

The average price has dropped 5.5 cents over the past 16 days, including six-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The 16-day streak of decreases is the longest since an 18-day streak from Dec. 5-22.

The average price is now 3.2 cents less than a week ago and 5.2 centslower than one month ago, but 75.9 cents more than this same date one year ago.