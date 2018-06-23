`Training fire' burns at Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

`Training fire' burns at Camp Pendleton

Posted: Updated:

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A 325-acre blaze burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday was described as a ``training fire'' by a base official.

It was started sometime before 1:30 p.m. in Range 600, which is near the center of the base, according to Sgt. Hector Bejesus, a spokesman at the
U.S. Marine Corps base.

The fire was considered under control and was "holding within parameters,'' Bejesus said. There was no threat to structures or populated areas.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.