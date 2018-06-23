`Training fire' burns at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A 325-acre blaze burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday was described as a ``training fire'' by a base official.

It was started sometime before 1:30 p.m. in Range 600, which is near the center of the base, according to Sgt. Hector Bejesus, a spokesman at the

U.S. Marine Corps base.

The fire was considered under control and was "holding within parameters,'' Bejesus said. There was no threat to structures or populated areas.