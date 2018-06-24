Two San Diego police officers shot and wounded in standoff near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two police officers were shot and wounded, one seriously, in a standoff at a College Area condominium that left the suspect dead, according to multiple media reports. One of the officers was hit in the chest and underwent surgery for a potentially life-threatening injury. The second officer was hit in the shoulder and was listed in stable condition.

The incident began with a "disturbance with violence" call at 10:15 p.m. on the 4800 block of Rolando Court. When the officers smelled smoke, they called for assistance from San Diego firefighters and were met with gunfire as they responded.

Both officers returned fire and were injured in the process. A SWAT team continued to confront the barricaded suspect in a standoff that lasted more than two hours. As of 1 a.m., they confirmed he had died, but it was unclear whether he was shot by the officers or shot himself.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing body armor. Several residents from the nearby Tuscany Place apartment complex were evacuated during the standoff, but were allowed to return as of 2 a.m. today.

San Diego police spoke in a scheduled media briefing Sunday morning and noted that that they have identified the suspect but are not able to release the name yet. The homicide unit is waiting for a search warrant to gain access inside the suspect's apartment. This will be an ongoing investigation throughout the day.