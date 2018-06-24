Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vista apartment

VISTA (CNS) - A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Vista apartment early Sunday, and homicide detectives were investigating, sheriff's deputies said.
Just before 4 a.m., nearby residents called 911 to report seeing a "man down" inside an apartment in the 100 block of Hill Drive, according to San Diego sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams.
Deputies found a man lying unresponsive on the floor of the apartment.
He was described as "seriously injured" and had "visible injuries to his upper body," but no further details about the injuries were made released.
Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Williams said. The victim has not yet been identified.
Deputies asked anyone with information on the incident to call sheriff's homicide investigators at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565- 5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
