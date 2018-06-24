Motorcyclist dead after hitting deputy's patrol car in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Investigators were trying to reconstruct an accident scene in Encinitas on Sunday after a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was popping a wheelie around 11:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101 when he lost control and slammed into the back of a patrol unit driven by a deputy.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators were reconstructing the scene to determine exactly what happened.

No names were immediately released, and it was not clear at first if the deputy was in a marked car, or on duty or not.

A stretch of highway in the area was expected to be closed for a couple of hours while investigators work.

