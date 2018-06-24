San Diego police search for stolen vehicle chase suspect

Police searched for a suspected car thief who fled into a canyon in Linda Vista on Sunday afternoon.
Two San Diego police officers were shot and wounded in a standoff at a College Area condominium that left the suspect dead late Saturday night.
A motorcyclist smashed his bike into the rear of a sheriff's patrol car, as the deputy made a left turn, and was killed in Encinitas Sunday.
In Silicon Valley, entrepreneurs have heralded innovations like smartphones and car-sharing. Now, Tim Draper, one of the valley's most successful venture capitalists, wants to similarly shake up the way California is governed by dividing it into three states.
Warm weather is expected to return to San Diego this week peaking around the mid-week point. Temps should cool again by next weekend.
Hundreds of statewide faith leaders will march Saturday afternoon to the Otay Mesa Detention Center, where they will protest immigration policies that separated more than 2,300 children from their parents.
A 325-acre blaze burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday was described as a ``training fire'' by a base official.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.697.
A crash on an Oceanside freeway Saturday morning left two cars on their roofs and sent one person to a hospital, a fire official
said.