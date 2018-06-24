San Diego police search for stolen vehicle chase suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police searched for a suspected car thief who fled into a canyon in Linda Vista on Sunday afternoon.



Officers used a Lo-Jack device to locate a car reported stolen at 3:17 p.m., Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department said.



The car was first spotted in the Clairemont Mesa area near the intersection of Genessee Avenue and Mt. Alifan Drive, Buttle said.



Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled, leading officers east on Balboa Avenue into the Kearny Mesa area before turning south on Convoy Street and continuing onto Linda Vista Road.



The suspect eventually made a turn into a residential area off Linda Vista Road and ditched the stolen vehicle near the corner of Tait and Kelly streets before fleeing into a nearby canyon, according to Buttle.



The area is less than a mile from the University of San Diego campus.



Officers used police dogs and a helicopter to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.



He was described as having light skin and light, short hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing a multi-colored shirt, Buttle said.