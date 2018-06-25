USGS rescinds report of 3.1 earthquake near Ocotillo Wells

OCOTILLO WELLS (CNS) - The U.S. Geological Survey Monday rescinded a computer-generated report that a shallow, 3.1 magnitude earthquake had struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County.



The quake, which had a depth of zero miles, was reported at 12:26 a.m. eight miles southwest of Ocotillo Wells, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, based on a computer-generated report.



"This event has been deleted after review by a seismologist," the USGS said in a subsequent report.