USGS rescinds report of 3.1 earthquake near Ocotillo Wells

OCOTILLO WELLS (CNS) - The U.S. Geological Survey Monday rescinded a computer-generated report that a shallow, 3.1 magnitude earthquake had struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County.
The quake, which had a depth of zero miles, was reported at 12:26 a.m. eight miles southwest of Ocotillo Wells, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, based on a computer-generated report.
"This event has been deleted after review by a seismologist," the USGS said in a subsequent report.
Two San Diego police officers shot and wounded in a standoff in the College Area over the weekend are recovering Monday.
High pressure will bring warmer temperatures and shallower marine layer through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible.
In Silicon Valley, entrepreneurs have heralded innovations like smartphones and car-sharing. Now, Tim Draper, one of the valley's most successful venture capitalists, wants to similarly shake up the way California is governed by dividing it into three states.
Police searched for a suspected car thief who fled into a canyon in Linda Vista on Sunday afternoon.
A motorcyclist smashed his bike into the rear of a sheriff's patrol car, as the deputy made a left turn, and was killed in Encinitas Sunday.
Hundreds of statewide faith leaders will march Saturday afternoon to the Otay Mesa Detention Center, where they will protest immigration policies that separated more than 2,300 children from their parents.
A 325-acre blaze burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday was described as a ``training fire'' by a base official.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.697.