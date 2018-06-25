The 14th annual BRO-AM on Moonlight Beach

(SAN DIEGO) - Back in 2005, Grammy award-winning local rock band Switchfoot wanted to give back to their hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians. They wanted to create an event to support kids in need, and over a decade later, the 14th annual BRO-AM event is still rocking and brings in over 17,000 people to Moonlight Beach!

The BRO-AM Beach Fest is an iconic San Diego event that includes surf contests, live music and numerous vendors and will take place this year on Saturday, June 30th. Surf events kick off at 7am and run all day, followed by live music in the afternoon.

Come celebrate community, surf, rock out and give back to local kids with SWITCHFOOT and all the BRO-AM partners.The BRO-AM aims to shine a spotlight on youth organizations like:

Attendees, including the musicians, athletes, artists, industry leaders, tastemakers, influencers, philanthropists, family and friends, will participate in auctions and signature food and drinks and the party will then conclude with a performance by Switchfoot.

Local business near Moonlight Beach are partnering up with BRO-AM from June 24th-July 1st. Each business will donate a portion of proceeds to the SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM foundation. This year's participating businesses are:

