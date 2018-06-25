The 14th annual BRO-AM on Moonlight Beach

(SAN DIEGO) - Back in 2005, Grammy award-winning local rock band Switchfoot wanted to give back to their hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians. They wanted to create an event to support kids in need, and over a decade later, the 14th annual BRO-AM event is still rocking and brings in over 17,000 people to Moonlight Beach!
The BRO-AM Beach Fest is an iconic San Diego event that includes surf contests, live music and numerous vendors and will take place this year on Saturday, June 30th. Surf events kick off at 7am and run all day, followed by live music in the afternoon.
Come celebrate community, surf, rock out and give back to local kids with SWITCHFOOT and all the BRO-AM partners.The BRO-AM aims to shine a spotlight on youth organizations like:
Attendees, including the musicians, athletes, artists, industry leaders, tastemakers, influencers, philanthropists, family and friends, will participate in auctions and signature food and drinks and the party will then conclude with a performance by Switchfoot.
Local business near Moonlight Beach are partnering up with BRO-AM from June 24th-July 1st. Each business will donate a portion of proceeds to the SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM foundation. This year's participating businesses are:
For more information or to sign up, click the link below.
A contractor working for private prison company CoreCivic has applied for construction permits to expand Otay Mesa Detention Center, which houses immigrants awaiting court proceedings.
The San Diego Comic-Con will be here before you know it! News 8's Ashley Jacobs needs your help choosing what she'll wear for her up-coming Comic-Con coverage.
A fashion show taking place in Mission Valley this Saturday will feature some very special models – all cancer survivors.
In Silicon Valley, entrepreneurs have heralded innovations like smartphones and car-sharing. Now, Tim Draper, one of the valley's most successful venture capitalists, wants to similarly shake up the way California is governed by dividing it into three states.
A North County coyote was returned to the wild Monday after being nursed back to health. The animal was originally found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.
The U.S. Geological Survey Monday rescinded a computer-generated report that a shallow, 3.1 magnitude earthquake had struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County.
Two San Diego police officers shot and wounded in a standoff in the College Area over the weekend are recovering Monday.
High pressure will bring warmer temperatures and shallower marine layer through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible.
Police searched for a suspected car thief who fled into a canyon in Linda Vista on Sunday afternoon.