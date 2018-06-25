Help News 8's Ashley Jacobs pick a costume to wear at Comic-Con 2018!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Comic-Con will be here before you know it!
The annual convention has sold out every year for the last decade and this year at least 130,000 people are projected to flood the Convention Center, July 19th through July 22nd.
Most of those people will pay homage to their favorite pop culture icons and comic book characters through clothing and costumes.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads to Buffalo Breath Costumes, San Diego's oldest and largest costume store, to help you find deals on costumes, get creative if you're making your own, or how to splurge on something fabulous.
Buffalo Breath Costumes also helped Ashley pick out a few costumes for the big event.
Now she needs your help choosing what she'll wear for her up-coming Comic-Con coverage.
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
A contractor working for private prison company CoreCivic has applied for construction permits to expand Otay Mesa Detention Center, which houses immigrants awaiting court proceedings.
What started as an idea for Grammy-winning band Switchfoot to give back to their community is now in its 14th year of spreading the love!
The San Diego Comic-Con will be here before you know it! News 8's Ashley Jacobs needs your help choosing what she'll wear for her up-coming Comic-Con coverage.
A fashion show taking place in Mission Valley this Saturday will feature some very special models – all cancer survivors.
In Silicon Valley, entrepreneurs have heralded innovations like smartphones and car-sharing. Now, Tim Draper, one of the valley's most successful venture capitalists, wants to similarly shake up the way California is governed by dividing it into three states.
A North County coyote was returned to the wild Monday after being nursed back to health. The animal was originally found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.
The U.S. Geological Survey Monday rescinded a computer-generated report that a shallow, 3.1 magnitude earthquake had struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County.
Two San Diego police officers shot and wounded in a standoff in the College Area over the weekend are recovering Monday.
High pressure will bring warmer temperatures and shallower marine layer through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible.
Police searched for a suspected car thief who fled into a canyon in Linda Vista on Sunday afternoon.