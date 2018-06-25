Help News 8's Ashley Jacobs pick a costume to wear at Comic-Con 2018!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Comic-Con will be here before you know it!

The annual convention has sold out every year for the last decade and this year at least 130,000 people are projected to flood the Convention Center, July 19th through July 22nd.

Most of those people will pay homage to their favorite pop culture icons and comic book characters through clothing and costumes.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads to Buffalo Breath Costumes, San Diego's oldest and largest costume store, to help you find deals on costumes, get creative if you're making your own, or how to splurge on something fabulous.

Buffalo Breath Costumes also helped Ashley pick out a few costumes for the big event.

Now she needs your help choosing what she'll wear for her up-coming Comic-Con coverage.