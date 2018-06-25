Help News 8's Ashley Jacobs pick a costume to wear at Comic-Con - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Help News 8's Ashley Jacobs pick a costume to wear at Comic-Con 2018!

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Comic-Con will be here before you know it!

The annual convention has sold out every year for the last decade and this year at least 130,000 people are projected to flood the Convention Center, July 19th through July 22nd.

Most of those people will pay homage to their favorite pop culture icons and comic book characters through clothing and costumes.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads to Buffalo Breath Costumes, San Diego's oldest and largest costume store, to help you find deals on costumes, get creative if you're making your own, or how to splurge on something fabulous.

Buffalo Breath Costumes also helped Ashley pick out a few costumes for the big event.

Now she needs your help choosing what she'll wear for her up-coming Comic-Con coverage.

  • CBS 8 POLL

  • Which costume should Ashley wear for this year's Comic-Con?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Black Widow from Avengers
    16%
    5 votes
    Steampunk
    56%
    18 votes
    Star Trek
    9%
    3 votes
    Evil Queen
    19%
    6 votes
