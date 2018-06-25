Coyote found in Rancho Bernardo with tube around neck returned to wild

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A North County coyote was returned to the wild Monday after being nursed back to health. The animal originally was found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.
Katie Ryan took a video of the animal in distress with a thick plastic tube around its neck back in April and reached out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife who put her in touch with Fund for Animals in Ramona.
Fund for Animals sent staff members to Katie's home equipped with nets to set up around the area of her home. But the team had no luck catching the creature that time.
Then in late May a cage in Katie's yard was able to capture the coyote who was then evaluated by Dr. Jane Meier, a veterinarian for The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center.
"She is certainly very lucky to be alive and there is no doubt that without this intervention and level of care she is receiving at The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, she would have endured a slow and painful death,” Dr. Meier said.
Thankfully, the coyote was spared the suffering and instead was nursed back to health and returned to its natural habitat by The Humane Society.
The Humane Society provided this video of the animal's release:
Pictures of the coyote's road to recovery courtesy of The Humane Society:
How the animal was originally found with tubing around its neck
Coyote being cared for by The Fund for Animals
Crews transporting the coyote
Coyote inside crate before release
The coyote trotting back to nature
A happy and healthy coyote returning to the wild
