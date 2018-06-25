Cancer survivors take the runway in ‘The Living Fashion Show’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fashion show taking place in Mission Valley this Saturday will feature some very special models – all cancer survivors.

“The Living Fashion Show” will be held at Civita Park Amphitheater from 1 – 4 p.m. and will feature fair trade, sustainable, ethically sourced and locally made designs.

Tickets to the event are donation based and all money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The event’s producer Tanya Lamons and event stylist and coordinator Leilani Angel along with several models visited Morning Extra with details on the event.