San Diego County wrapping up transfer of animal services jurisdiction

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County is in the final week of transferring jurisdiction over animal services in six cities to the San Diego Humane Society, county officials announced Monday.
County contracts with the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach will end Saturday, the end of the fiscal year, as the county explores outsourcing the majority of duties within the Department of Animal Services.
The Humane Society will take over animal services for those six cities in what's being called the biggest milestone of the nonprofit's 138-year history. The care burden for the organization -- which also serves Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos and Vista -- is expected to grow from 30,000 to 50,000 animals.
The county's Gaines Street shelter, owned by the city of San Diego, will close 1 p.m. Saturday so it can be transferred to the Humane Society.
The county's two shelters in Carlsbad and Bonita, meanwhile, will reopen for regular hours on Sunday as the county continues to provide animal services to unincorporated areas.
As of Sunday, residents of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach will need to contact the Humane Society for animal- related issues.
Existing pet licenses will remain in effect until they expire, at which point residents can purchase a new one from the Humane Society.
RELATED COVERAGE
It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick.
Details emerged Monday about the man who opened fire on two San Diego police officers in the College Area Saturday night. The shooter – identified as 28-year-old Joe Darwish was found dead inside an apartment.
Firefighters were mopping up Monday evening after extinguishing a brush fire off the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of National City, according to fire officials.
California State University Maritime Academy students aboard the Golden Bear Training Ship made their final port call in San Diego on Monday. They have cruising the south and western Pacific for the last two months to gain special training for their degrees. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us on board.
California State University Maritime Academy students aboard the Golden Bear Training Ship made their final port call in San Diego on Monday. They have cruising the south and western Pacific for the last two months to gain special training for their degrees. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us on board.
A North County coyote was returned to the wild after recently being nursed back to health. The animal originally was found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.
Rattlesnake season is in full swing as the warm weather across San Diego County brings out the creatures from unexpected places where they have been hiding.
A San Diego man celebrating his 60th birthday received a surprise this weekend when he was eating dinner at the Casa Machado restaurant with his family.
San Diego County is in the final week of transferring jurisdiction over animal services in six cities to the San Diego Humane Society, county officials announced Monday.
A contractor working for private prison company CoreCivic has applied for construction permits to expand Otay Mesa Detention Center, which houses immigrants awaiting court proceedings.