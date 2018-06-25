Dennis Rodman sings "Happy Birthday" to San Diego man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego man celebrating his 60th birthday received a surprise this weekend when he was eating dinner at the Casa Machado restaurant with his family.

The man, whose name is Bobby, was celebrating with his family when he noticed Dennis Rodman was also at the restaurant.

Bobby's daughter said she went up to Rodman and asked if he could take a picture with her dad. The former NBA player and Hall of Famer did more than just take a picture, he sang "Happy Birthday" to Bobby. Watch the video!

