Crews extinguish brush fire in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Firefighters were mopping up Monday evening after extinguishing a brush fire off the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of National City, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported just before 5 p.m. and burned close near several homes but caused no known structural damage or injuries, authorities say.

The fire consumed about an acre of dry grass next to at least two homes before firefighters put it out.