San Diego: How bad will this year's snake season be?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Rattlesnake season is in full swing as the warm weather across San Diego County brings out the creatures from unexpected places where they have been hiding.

Tom Minga has been removing and relocating rattlesnakes for over 50 years. Minga said there are three types of rattlesnakes.

The Speckled South Pacifics come in multiple colors without a diamond. Reds can grow up to be six feet long and are banded. The South Pacific Diamond are the most common and have attitude.

Because of San Diego’s climate, the snakes do not go into a deep hibernation.

According to San Diego Animal Control, there have been 160 rattlesnake sightings in north San Diego, and 52 in central and south San Diego.

Tom Minga provides training for dogs and their owners to avoid rattlesnakes. Minga can also help remove and relocate the creatures. He can be reached at: (619) 322-4569.