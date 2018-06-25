Man who shot San Diego police officers had a history of trouble

It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick.
Details emerged Monday about the man who opened fire on two San Diego police officers in the College Area Saturday night. The shooter – identified as 28-year-old Joe Darwish was found dead inside an apartment.
Firefighters were mopping up Monday evening after extinguishing a brush fire off the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of National City, according to fire officials.
California State University Maritime Academy students aboard the Golden Bear Training Ship made their final port call in San Diego on Monday. They have cruising the south and western Pacific for the last two months to gain special training for their degrees. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us on board.
A North County coyote was returned to the wild after recently being nursed back to health. The animal originally was found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.
Rattlesnake season is in full swing as the warm weather across San Diego County brings out the creatures from unexpected places where they have been hiding.
A San Diego man celebrating his 60th birthday received a surprise this weekend when he was eating dinner at the Casa Machado restaurant with his family.
San Diego County is in the final week of transferring jurisdiction over animal services in six cities to the San Diego Humane Society, county officials announced Monday.
A contractor working for private prison company CoreCivic has applied for construction permits to expand Otay Mesa Detention Center, which houses immigrants awaiting court proceedings.