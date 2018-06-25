Zevely Zone: Dream day for deaf Encinitas boy and his new 'Big B - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Dream day for deaf Encinitas boy and his new 'Big Brother'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick. The two are the first hearing-impaired "Big Brother" match in the world.

Click the following links for more information on Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County and Deaf Community Services of San Diego.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.