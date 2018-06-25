Zevely Zone: Dream day for deaf Encinitas boy and his new 'Big Brother'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick. The two are the first hearing-impaired "Big Brother" match in the world.

Click the following links for more information on Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County and Deaf Community Services of San Diego.

