Memorial for rapper XXXTentacion held in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/ AP) – Dozens gathered on Monday at Mission Beach to hold a memorial for rising rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down last week in Florida as he was hitting the prime of his career.

There were dozens of fans who gathered to pay their respects. Many of them were young and heartbroken.

The organizers and fans believe XXXTentacion’s music helped lift up the spirits of those that needed it most.

San Diego police were on scene and kept a close eye on the crowd to make sure trouble did not break out the way it did at a memorial in Los Angeles last week.

XXXTentacion Memorial at Mission Beach. pic.twitter.com/IXIpLIIoKV — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) June 26, 2018

Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

His recent album — called "?'' — jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.