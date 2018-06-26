Car crashes into pump at Chula Vista gas station - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car crashes into pump at Chula Vista gas station

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A wild sight in the South Bay Monday night after a car pulled up a little too close to a gas pump in Chula Vista. 

It happened at the Arco gas station on Telegraph Canyon Road, near Halecrest Drive. 

According to police, the driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the break. The two people inside the car, both in their 90s, walked away with minor injuries. 

