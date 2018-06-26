San Diego County Supervisors to vote on $6 billion budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider adoption of a $6.27 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.
Temperatures continue to rise in the County as high pressure builds. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible, especially in Ramona.
A wild sight in the South Bay Monday night after a car pulled up a little too close to a gas pump in Chula Vista.
Dozens gathered on Monday at Mission Beach to hold a memorial for rising rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down last week in Florida as he was hitting the prime of his career.
An interdisciplinary group of experts announced Monday that they are successfully documenting the sugar levels of a diabetic San Diego Zoo koala with a glucose monitoring system designed for humans.
It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick.
Details emerged Monday about the man who opened fire on two San Diego police officers in the College Area Saturday night. The shooter – identified as 28-year-old Joe Darwish was found dead inside an apartment.
Firefighters were mopping up Monday evening after extinguishing a brush fire off the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of National City, according to fire officials.
California State University Maritime Academy students aboard the Golden Bear Training Ship made their final port call in San Diego on Monday. They have cruising the south and western Pacific for the last two months to gain special training for their degrees. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us on board.
California State University Maritime Academy students aboard the Golden Bear Training Ship made their final port call in San Diego on Monday. They have cruising the south and western Pacific for the last two months to gain special training for their degrees. News 8's photojournalist Brian White takes us on board.
A North County coyote was returned to the wild after recently being nursed back to health. The animal originally was found by a Rancho Bernardo woman with its head stuck inside of a tube.