San Diego County Supervisors to vote on $6 billion budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider adoption of a $6.27 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.



The financial plan represents more than an 8 percent increase from this year's spending, partially made possible by a 4.7-percent projected increase in assessed property values.



The largest share of the proposed budget, 33.6 percent, would go to health and human services: $2.1 billion. Just over 30 percent, or $1.9 billion, would go to public safety.



The largest share of proposed spending in all categories would go toward salaries, which account for $2.23 billion of the total budget. That includes an increase of 167 full-time equivalent positions.



Aiding the homeless is among the target areas of the proposed budget. For example, the spending plan would pay for a pilot program in which teams of medics and mental health professionals would assist homeless people instead of police.



The budget would also pay for an increase in the number of public health nurses to administer immunizations and tend to other medical needs.



Other proposals include two new Live Well Centers in Oceanside and Southeast San Diego. Those centers, intended to bolster self-sufficiency, offer medical and social services under one roof.

