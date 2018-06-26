Fighting Like A Girl: World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Fighting in the name of America's Finest City is current Bellator MMA Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane!
Originally from the island of O'ahu, Macfarlane left Hawaii for San Diego State University, where she would go on to earn her Master’s degree in liberal arts and science with a focus on indigenous issues – A subject she remains passionate about, launching “The Iliminator Scholarship” for indigenous girls earlier this year.
Ilima-Lei, 28, stumbled across MMA shortly after graduating. She was looking to get into shape, so she began training, a hobby that has evolved into an undefeated 6-0 career and a current world title reign.
Additionally, “The Iliminator” is likely known for her viral knockout of Katie Castro, a knockout simply deemed by the internet:
The San Ysidro School District has frozen the retirement accounts of two former top administrators in response to a state audit that said they were overpaid almost $207,000 for life insurance.
A judge Tuesday ordered a Riverside County couple who leased a San Ysidro storefront to an illegal marijuana dispensary to pay $388,000 in civil penalties to the city of San Diego.
Wonderspaces opened doors in early June and will remain open through August; though tickets are selling out daily, those curious to see the 15 "pop up" installations on the B Street Pier can still get tickets.
You can help student veterans at San Diego State University by attending an upcoming fundraiser organized by the school's Veteran Alumni Organization. Retired disabled Marine Corps veteran Dan Gomes spoke with Morning Extra about the event this Thursday at Absolution by the Sea in La Jolla.
Home Depot is hoping to fill nearly 300 positions at its California locations and is holding a hiring event for workers. They'll be hosting job fairs at all stores across the state Wednesday.
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
An interdisciplinary group of experts announced Monday that they are successfully documenting the sugar levels of a diabetic San Diego Zoo koala with a glucose monitoring system designed for humans.