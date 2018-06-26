Fighting Like A Girl: World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Fighting in the name of America's Finest City is current Bellator MMA Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane!

Originally from the island of O'ahu, Macfarlane left Hawaii for San Diego State University, where she would go on to earn her Master’s degree in liberal arts and science with a focus on indigenous issues – A subject she remains passionate about, launching “The Iliminator Scholarship” for indigenous girls earlier this year.

Ilima-Lei, 28, stumbled across MMA shortly after graduating. She was looking to get into shape, so she began training, a hobby that has evolved into an undefeated 6-0 career and a current world title reign.

Additionally, “The Iliminator” is likely known for her viral knockout of Katie Castro, a knockout simply deemed by the internet: