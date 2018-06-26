Home Depot holding hiring event at its California stores

Customers shop at a Home Depot store on July 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Home Depot is hoping to fill nearly 300 positions at its California locations and is holding a hiring event for workers.

They'll be hosting job fairs at all stores across the state Wednesday.

If you're interested you can visit Home Depot locations during the event Wednesday, June 27, 2018 between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online before showing up.

For more information, visit their website.